The Padres will have Perdomo start Monday's series opener versus the Dodgers, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Garrett Richards was initially lined up to start Monday before the Padres added a new fifth starter to the mix Tuesday, but Perdomo and Richards will instead flip spots in the pitching schedule this week. The adjustment does little to change the outlook of either hurler, as both still line up for two starts against the same opponents during the Padres' seven-game week. Since Perdomo hasn't worked more than two innings or tossed more than 26 pitches in any of his prior three relief appearances this season, he'll likely be capped at around 50-to-75 pitches for what will be his second MLB start in the past two years.