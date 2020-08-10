Perdomo will start Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
Luis Patino was initially in line to make the start Tuesday, but he pitched in relief during Sunday's win against the Diamondbacks. As a result, Perdomo will step in to make a spot start as the Padres will likely lean heavily on their bullpen Tuesday. The right-hander has made three relief appearances this season, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings.
