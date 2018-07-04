Padres' Luis Perdomo: Officially recalled
Perdomo was recalled from Triple-A El Paso ahead of Wednesday's start against the A's.
It sounds like Perdomo will be up for more than a spot start. "He could very well be here the rest of the baseball season," manager Andy Green told AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. "That's highly possible for him." The 25-year-old has enjoyed a good deal of success with El Paso this year, posting a 3.10 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 69.2 innings. The strikeouts have never really been there at any level (6.7 K/9 in majors), but Perdomo keeps the ball on the ground and that ability figures to keep him in the mix as a home streaming option throughout the second half.
