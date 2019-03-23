Padres' Luis Perdomo: Optioned to minors
Perdomo was optioned to minor-league camp Saturday.
Perdomo failed to win a job as either a starter or a reliever this spring, hardly a surprise as he posted a 7.05 ERA last season and has a 5.40 career ERA through 355 innings. He's still just 25 years old, but the Padres have had a number of more interesting young pitchers pass him by, so it's hard to see him being a significant factor down the road given his poor track record.
