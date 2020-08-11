Perdomo didn't factor into the decision in Monday's contest between the Padres and the Dodgers. He allowed one run on two hits and one walk across one inning.

Perdomo was expected to have a pitch limit of around 50 to 75 pitches in this outing -- his second MLB start in the last two years -- but instead worked as an opener, tossing 26 pitches (15 strikes) in his lone inning of work. Perdomo should remain in the rotation, and his next scheduled start will likely come at some point this week considering the Padres will play every single day with no rest until Aug. 23.