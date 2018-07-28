Perdomo (shoulder) was moved to the 10-day disabled list Saturday due to a right shoulder strain, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

After injuring his shoulder during Friday's outing, Perdomo will require a stint on the disabled list before returning to action. It's unclear if he'll be forced to miss more than the minimum, though more news on his status should surface as he begins to rehab.

