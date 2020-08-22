Perdomo was recalled from the Padres' alternate training site Friday.
Several days after being sent down to alternate camp, Perdomo will return to the Padres' bullpen since Drew Pomeranz (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Perdomo made six appearances (one start) for the Padres to begin the season, posting an 8.10 ERA and 1.90 WHIP over 10 innings. He should play a lower-leverage role out of the bullpen.
