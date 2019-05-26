Perdomo was called up from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Perdomo has been will El Paso since being optioned in early April after allowing three runs over seven innings during his first major-league stint of the season. The 26-year-old could immediately see action in long relief with Sunday's scheduled starter Chris Paddack (neck) a late scratch, while fill-in starter Robbie Erlin isn't fully stretched out.