Padres' Luis Perdomo: Returns to action
Perdomo (shoulder) returned to action with Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits over five innings against Omaha. He struck out four and walked one.
A shoulder injury put Perdomo on the shelf near the end of May, but it ultimately proved to be a short absence. Perdomo was pitching well before going down, posting a 2.81 ERA over his first six starts with El Paso. The 25-year-old will likely get another chance in the majors before long -- perhaps the next time the Padres find themselves down a starter.
