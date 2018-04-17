Padres' Luis Perdomo: Returns to mound Wednesday
Perdomo (suspension) will be the Padres' starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Perdomo will start on the first day available after serving his five-game suspension. The 24-year-old was originally slated to face the Dodgers on Monday, so the suspension essentially just pushed his scheduled start back a couple days.
