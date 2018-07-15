Padres' Luis Perdomo: Roughed up again
Perdomo (1-4) allowed five earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six across 4.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Cubs.
Perdomo was consistently hit hard Saturday, allowing an earned run in three of the five innings he pitched. Despite his 7.55 ERA, the start marked the first time he allowed multiple home runs in an outing this season. While he has shown glimpses of potential for stretches of his career, there are exceptionally few formats in which Perdomo is currently viable.
