Padres' Luis Perdomo: Roughed up by Twins on Wednesday
Perdomo (5-6) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Twins. He struck out four.
He's now been tagged for at least four runs in five of his last six starts, saddling Perdomo with a 5.75 ERA over that stretch that would be even worse if not for six of those runs being unearned. The 24-year-old will try to turn things around Tuesday on the road against the Reds.
