Perdomo was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday, Bob Scanlan of FOX Sports San Diego reports.

After a shaky outing against the Dodgers on Wednesday in which Perdomo coughed up seven earned runs in three innings, he'll head back down to the minors to work out some of his issues. Barring an injury on the 25-man roster, Perdomo will need to stay down at El Paso for at least 10 days. The Padres now have to find a starter for Tuesday's game in Colorado with Perdomo no longer an option.