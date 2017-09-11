Perdomo (7-10) gave up three runs on five hits -- including three home runs -- over six innings in a losing effort against the Diamondbacks on Sunday. He struck out four and walked two.

The three homers allowed matched his career high. With a top groundball rate among starting pitchers, Perdomo has generally done a good job keeping the ball in the yard in recent months -- he had allowed just five home runs in his last 13 starts entering play Saturday -- but his middling strikeout and walk rates severely limit his appeal. Perdomo won't miss Coors Field next week, so even those in NL-only leagues should probably turn elsewhere.