Padres' Luis Perdomo: Serves up three homers in loss
Perdomo (7-10) gave up three runs on five hits -- including three home runs -- over six innings in a losing effort against the Diamondbacks on Sunday. He struck out four and walked two.
The three homers allowed matched his career high. With a top groundball rate among starting pitchers, Perdomo has generally done a good job keeping the ball in the yard in recent months -- he had allowed just five home runs in his last 13 starts entering play Saturday -- but his middling strikeout and walk rates severely limit his appeal. Perdomo won't miss Coors Field next week, so even those in NL-only leagues should probably turn elsewhere.
More News
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Holds Cards to two runs in loss•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Fires quality start Tuesday•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Limits Cardinals to two runs in no-decision•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Takes eighth loss to Nats•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Struggles with long ball in loss to Dodgers•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Fans seven in Tuesday's win•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...