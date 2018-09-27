Perdomo fired three shutout innings while allowing one hit and striking out four against the Giants on Wednesday.

Perdomo made his first start since returning from the disabled list Sept. 8. The hard-throwing righty stifled an otherwise lifeless Giants lineup, but he didn't factor in the decision due to the scheduled short outing. The 25-year-old finishes the year on a strong note, but his 7.05 ERA in the majors this season puts his starting prospects in jeopardy next year.