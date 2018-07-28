Perdomo (1-6) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Friday, giving up six earned runs on eight hits over 2.1 innings, striking out two and walking two in San Diego's 6-2 defeat.

All the damage came in the third inning against the right-hander, who now has a 7.94 ERA and 2.04 WHIP through his 39.2 innings. Opposing batters are also now hitting .349 off of him this season. It's stating the obvious, but those are numbers that leave him far off the fantasy radar, and he might not be long for San Diego's rotation with Jordan Lyles (forearm) working his way back from the disabled list.