Padres' Luis Perdomo: Slated to start third game
Padres manager Andy Green confirmed Sunday that Perdomo will start the team's third game of the season March 31 against the Brewers, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.
The announcement came before Dinelson Lamet, who was named the starter for the second game of the season, exited his outing Sunday with an unspecified injury. If Lamet is forced to miss his first turn through the rotation, it's possible that Perdomo could move up a day in the schedule, but either way, he'll open the season with a matchup against Milwaukee. Perdomo has endured a rough spring, allowing 10 runs on 17 hits and eight walks over 15.2 innings.
