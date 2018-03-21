Padres' Luis Perdomo: Still competing for rotation spot
Perdomo is vying for one of the Padres' final two rotation spots up for grabs this spring, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
Clayton Richard, Bryan Mitchell and Dinelson Lamet appear to be locks for the rotation, and Tyson Ross' strong spring has given the veteran an inside track to start as well. That theoretically leaves one spot for either Perdomo or Chris Young to fill as we inch closer to Opening Day, according to Lin. The 24-year-old has posted mixed results in three exhibition starts, but he turned in his finest effort his last time out against a Royals' lineup of regulars (4.2 innings, two runs and four strikeouts). His extreme groundball tendencies (3.3 GB/FB ratio) combined with an ability to miss bats will always tantalize fantasy owners, but the Padres don't have to keep the former Rule 5 pick in the majors to protect his rights anymore, so the minors remain an option if they opt to go with the safer veteran option in Young. The key for Perdomo will be proving to the club's coaching staff that he can better control his heavy mid-90's sinker, an aspect that has plagued the righty through his first two seasons in bigs, resulting in a poor 1.51 WHIP over 29 starts last year. This job battle will likely come down to the wire, so deep-league owners should sit tight until an official decision on Perdomo's fate is made.
