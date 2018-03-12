Perdomo gave up five runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two over three innings against the Giants on Sunday.

Perdomo had a rough start to his day, walking three of the first four batters he faced before surrendering a grand slam off the bat of Hunter Pence. The 24-year-old settled down after an erratic five-run first inning to post zeros in his final two frames. Manager Andy Green gave the hard-throwing righty the "leg up" to claim one of the Padres' three rotation spots behind Clayton Richard and Bryan Mitchell before the start of spring training, but he needs to show better control of his live arm to clinch a starting job. Perdomo's mid-90s sinker and 61.8 percent groundball rate (second amongst qualified starters) are what make him a tantalizing option to fantasy owners, but he is still an unfinished product that would benefit from taking that "next step" in terms of learning how to command his stuff and pitch effectively. He shouldn't be considered more than a deep-league option until we see more consistency out of his arm.