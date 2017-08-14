Perdomo (6-7) allowed five runs on four hits and one walk across six innings in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers. He recorded one strikeout.

Despite allowing just five baserunners, Perdomo's line looks poor due to his struggles in the fourth inning. All five runs on his ledger came during that frame via the home run -- a three-run shot from Justin Turner and a two-run blast by Yasmani Grandal. Perdomo has struggled of late, with four outings of at least four earned runs in has last six. His ERA now sits at 4.95 ahead of Friday's turn against the Nationals.