Padres' Luis Perdomo: Takes eighth loss to Nats
Perdomo (6-8) gave up five runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks with five strikeouts over six innings and took the loss Friday against the Nationals.
Perdomo has walked multiple batters in six of his last seven starts now, a stretch in which he has just a 24:17 K:BB and a brutal 5.77 ERA. Control has plagued him throughout his young career, and if Perdomo can't figure out a way to keep runners of the bases, his velocity won't save him from big innings.
