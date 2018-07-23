Padres' Luis Perdomo: Takes loss despite solid start
Pedromo (1-5) allowed three earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five across 6.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Phillies.
Perdomo had allowed only one earned run through six innings of work, prior to allowing two runners to reach base in the seventh inning. The Padres' bullpen was unable to strand those runners, which tarnished Perdomo's line. Still, this one was of his better starts of the season, highlighted by 10 swinging strikes -- his highest total since March 31. With Jordan Lyles beginning a rehab assignment, Perdomo's time in the rotation might not last much longer unless a starter is moved prior to the trade deadline.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...