Pedromo (1-5) allowed three earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five across 6.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Phillies.

Perdomo had allowed only one earned run through six innings of work, prior to allowing two runners to reach base in the seventh inning. The Padres' bullpen was unable to strand those runners, which tarnished Perdomo's line. Still, this one was of his better starts of the season, highlighted by 10 swinging strikes -- his highest total since March 31. With Jordan Lyles beginning a rehab assignment, Perdomo's time in the rotation might not last much longer unless a starter is moved prior to the trade deadline.