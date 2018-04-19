Padres' Luis Perdomo: Takes second loss to Dodgers
Perdomo (1-2) allowed nine runs (seven earned) on 10 hits and two walks with four strikeouts through three innings Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Perdomo's first time back since his suspension following his involvement in a beanball war with the Rockies was disastrous, and it marked the second time in four starts that he has allowed more runs than innings pitched. Perdomo has a brutal 8.36 ERA with a mediocre 17:9 K:BB, and one has to wonder how long his leash will be in the Padres rotation with performances like this.
