Perdomo (1-3) allowed six runs on 10 hits and three walks through seven innings Monday against the Dodgers to take the loss.

Perdomo was sloppy all day, as he missed his spots, threw two wild pitches, and gave up five doubles out of his 10 hits allowed. At least he ate innings for a Padres team that has not enjoyed many innings from its starting pitchers, but Perdomo has not given the Padres quality innings since his call-up. If Perdomo and his 7.09 ERA make another turn before the All-Star break, it will come Saturday against the Cubs.