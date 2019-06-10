Perdomo did not factor into the decision against the Nationals on Sunday, throwing 3.1 innings and allowing one unearned run on two hits.

Perdomo's first start since last season was borne of necessity, as the Padres opted for a bullpen game to fill the void left by Matt Strahm's injury. Nonetheless, Perdomo performed admirably, needing only 31 pitches to eat up 3.1 innings and allowing only an unearned run after the Nationals scored on a pair of groundouts following a two-base error by Ian Kinsler in the first inning. With Strahm possibly missing only one start, it stands to reason that Perdomo will go back to filling a relief role, though with 59 career starts under his belt he figures to be first in line for a starting assignment should Strahm need to miss additional time.