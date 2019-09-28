Perdomo (2-4) took the loss versus the Diamondbacks on Friday, allowing four runs on three hits and a walk in an inning.

Perdomo allowed a walk and a single to put his first two runners aboard, and then saw them move into scoring position with a groundout. After a fielder's choice plated the tying-run, Perdomo gave up a three-run blast to Jake Lamb. The 26-year-old has allowed 11 runs (10 earned) in 10.2 innings in September. His ERA inflated to 4.06 with the latest poor performance, although it is only his first blown save of the year.