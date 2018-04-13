Padres' Luis Perdomo: Will not appeal suspension
Perdomo will serve his suspension immediately, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The right-hander will now be unavailable for the next five games, effectively forcing him to skip a single start (Monday versus the Dodgers). No word has come forth as to who could replace Perdomo in the rotation this time around, though Jordan Lyles and Robbie Erlin pose as big-league replacements while Walker Lockett could come up from the minors to make the spot start.
