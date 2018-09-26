Perdomo will start Wednesday's series finale at San Francisco, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Perdomo is likely to throw about three innings as he has pitched only twice -- one inning for each outing -- since coming off the disabled list in early September. The 25-year-old had a 7.94 ERA and 2.04 WHIP over nine starts with the Padres this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories