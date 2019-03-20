Padres' Luis Perdomo: Won't factor into rotation plans
The Padres no longer view Perdomo as an option for their season-opening rotation, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
After a rocky, injury plagued 2018 season, Perdomo needed a big spring to have a serious chance at winning a rotation spot. Perdomo has responded with six runs allowed on seven hits and five walks over seven frames in Cactus League play, effectively removing himself from the starting conversation. He still has two minor-league options remaining, so the Padres will likely send him to Triple-A El Paso to begin the season to continue his development as a starter.
