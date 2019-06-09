Perdomo is listed as the Padres' starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

The Padres opted not to call up another starter to assume Matt Strahm's (ribs) spot in the rotation, so Perdomo will lead things off in the series finale in what amounts to a bullpen game. Though Perdomo has 59 career big-league starts under his belt, he's worked exclusively in relief between the majors and Triple-A El Paso this season, covering no more than three frames in any outing. Since he pitched an inning in relief Saturday, don't expect Perdomo to pitch more than once through the order Sunday before turning the game over to the bullpen.