Padres' Luis Rengifo: Blasts grand slam in rout

Rengifo went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and four RBI in Tuesday's 11-2 win over the Brewers.

Rengifo came to the plate against his former team with the bases loaded and two outs in the second inning after San Diego had already pushed across a run, and he broke the game open with a grand slam off Kyle Harrison for his third homer of the season. The long ball snapped a 12-game drought without driving in a run. Through 81 games this season, Rengifo is slashing .241/.322/.316 with three home runs, 11 doubles, 31 RBI, 34 runs scored and six stolen bases.