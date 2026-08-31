Rengifo will miss the remainder of the season after he underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed a complete ACL tear and MCL sprain in his right knee, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Rengifo plans to meet with a team physician before deciding on a date for his knee surgery, but the 29-year-old is likely to remain out through at least the early part of the 2027 season as a result of the operation. After struggling to a .534 OPS over 57 games with Milwaukee to begin the season before he was released in late June, Rengifo found more success after getting a change of scenery in San Diego. Before going down with the knee injury, Rengifo had settled in as a near-everyday player while serving in a utility role, slashing .291/.375/.409 with four home runs, three stolen bases, 19 runs and 17 RBI across 145 plate appearances. Rengifo is set to become a free agent this winter, but given his success in a limited sample, the Padres could look to re-sign him on another short-term deal.