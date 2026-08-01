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Padres' Luis Rengifo: Notches fifth steal

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rengifo went 1-for-3 with two walks, one stolen base and three runs scored in Friday's 7-0 win over the Giants.

Rengifo continues to thrive in a utility role for the Padres. He's now settled in as the No. 2 hitter against southpaws while seeing time at second base, third base, left field and designated hitter over the last week. He's batting .381 (16-for-42) over 13 games since joining the Padres' big-league roster July 8. On the year, the utility man is batting .238 with a .629 OPS, two home runs, five steals, 27 RBI, 29 runs scored and 11 doubles over 70 games between San Diego and Milwaukee.

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