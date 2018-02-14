Padres' Luis Torrens: Expects to spend 2018 in minors
Torrens will likely spend most if not all of 2018 in the minors, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
The 22-year-old spent all of last season on the active roster, but it was more out of necessity rather than a reflection of his performance. He hadn't played an inning above Low-A prior to 2017, but he had to stay in the majors all season if the Padres wanted to keep him due to his status as a Rule 5 selection. Perhaps Torrens would be in the mix for an Opening Day roster spot if he had hit better, but his .163 batting average left much to be desired. He'll head back to the low minors for more seasoning, likely looking toward 2019 or 2020 for a return trip to San Diego.
