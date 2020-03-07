Padres' Luis Torrens: In contention for 26-man roster
Torrens "is in the race" for a spot on the Opening Day roster, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Francisco Mejia and Austin Hedges remain heavy favorites to share duties behind the plate once the regular season begins, but both have struggled this spring, with Mejia going hitless in 13 at-bats and Hedges batting .214. Torrens is only 2-for-11, but he represents a middle ground between Mejia's solid bat and Hedges' elite defense. Still, Torrens will likely need to turn it on over the next few weeks to break camp with the big league club.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Finally, the results for the standard mixed-league auction are here, and as usual, it didn't...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade German
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Time to move Aaron Judge down
The uncertainty surrounding Aaron Judge has some clarity now ... or does it? Scott White tries...
-
ACES: Who has the stuff to break out?
Aaron Sauceda takes a look back at 2019's best pitchers with his exclusive ACES metric, which...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.