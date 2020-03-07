Torrens "is in the race" for a spot on the Opening Day roster, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Francisco Mejia and Austin Hedges remain heavy favorites to share duties behind the plate once the regular season begins, but both have struggled this spring, with Mejia going hitless in 13 at-bats and Hedges batting .214. Torrens is only 2-for-11, but he represents a middle ground between Mejia's solid bat and Hedges' elite defense. Still, Torrens will likely need to turn it on over the next few weeks to break camp with the big league club.