Torrens was recalled from the Padres' alternate training site Monday.
The Padres were left with just one healthy catcher with Francisco Mejia (thumb) sidelined, so Torrens will serve as depth behind the plate while Mejia is on the 10-day injured list. Austin Hedges should see the majority of the time at catcher. Torrens made brief appearances in the majors during the 2017 and 2019 seasons, recording a .168/.250/.212 slash line with four doubles and seven RBI over 137 at-bats.
