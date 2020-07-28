Torrens is traveling with the Padres as part of their taxi squad for their upcoming road trip in San Francisco, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Torrens' place on the three-player squad was largely assumed due to his clear status as the team's third option at catcher and the requirement for clubs to carry a backstop as part of the taxi squad. He won't be able to participate in games unless a member of the current 30-man roster goes down to injury or tests positive for COVID-19.
More News
-
Padres' Luis Torrens: Does not make 30-man roster•
-
Padres' Luis Torrens: Spot on 30-man roster unclear•
-
Padres' Luis Torrens: Could make club as third catcher•
-
Padres' Luis Torrens: In contention for 26-man roster•
-
Padres' Luis Torrens: Reaches base twice in first start•
-
Padres' Luis Torrens: Recalled by Padres•