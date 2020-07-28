Torrens is traveling with the Padres as part of their taxi squad for their upcoming road trip in San Francisco, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Torrens' place on the three-player squad was largely assumed due to his clear status as the team's third option at catcher and the requirement for clubs to carry a backstop as part of the taxi squad. He won't be able to participate in games unless a member of the current 30-man roster goes down to injury or tests positive for COVID-19.