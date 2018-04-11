Urias is hitting .313 with a 3:6 K:BB in five games for Triple-A El Paso.

This is par for the course for Urias, who has walked more than he has struck out in every season as a pro. He has not yet hit an extra-base hit, but that won't stop him from getting a promotion to the majors this summer. He could get on base at a .360 or .370 clip while providing plus defense at second base as a rookie. Urias turns 21 in June.