Urias went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Mariners.

Urias roped a single to right field in the third inning for his first career major-league hit -- and multi-hit game -- in what was just his second game. He added a double in the sixth frame and another single in the eighth. The rookie also narrowly missed out on his first career big-league home run, as he had a homer taken back after a replay review. Urias has hit second in both of his starts for the Padres so far and figures to stick there as long as he holds his own at the dish.