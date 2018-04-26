Padres' Luis Urias: Dealing with minor leg injury
Urias was removed from Wednesday's game with a minor leg injury after stumbling over first base during his first at-bat, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Urias will likely be back in action in the coming days since Triple-A El Paso is listing him as day-to-day for the time being. The infielder is hitting .265/.367/.368 with two home runs and six RBI over the course of 17 games in 2018.
