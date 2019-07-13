Urias left Triple-A El Paso's game Friday in the fifth inning during his at-bat after suffering an apparent injury on a swing, Felix Chavez of the El Paso Times reports.

It's typically bad news when a hitter cannot complete an at-bat due to an injury suffered during a swing, and that sounds like it could be the case with Urias. We may not get official word on the nature of the injury until Saturday.

