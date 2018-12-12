Padres' Luis Urias: Favorite to win keystone job
Urias (hamstring) is projected to open the 2019 season as the Padres' starting second baseman, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Urias made his big-league debut as a 21-year-old in 2018, hitting .208/.264/.354 in 53 plate appearances before suffering a season-ending hamstring strain in mid-September. While he is still working his way back from the issue, Urias is expected to be fully healed heading into spring training, where he'll have the inside track on an everyday gig. The Padres could still choose to hold the youngster back to gain an extra year of control, as they're expected to do with fellow prospect Fernando Tatis. If Urias does break camp with the big club, he could feature as the leadoff hitter given his projection to hit for a solid average (career .306 average in the minors).
