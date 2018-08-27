Padres' Luis Urias: Headed to majors Tuesday
The Padres will promote Urias from Triple-A El Paso ahead of Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
One of the top position prospects in a deep Padres farm system, Urias will head to the majors after hitting .296 with eight home runs and 45 RBI in 119 games at Triple-A. He's expected to fill a full-time role in the middle infield for the Padres over the final month of the season, mixing in at both second base and shortstop. It's likely the 21-year-old will slot near the bottom of the order initially, but he profiles as a top-of-the-lineup candidate in the long term.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...