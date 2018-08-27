The Padres will promote Urias from Triple-A El Paso ahead of Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

One of the top position prospects in a deep Padres farm system, Urias will head to the majors after hitting .296 with eight home runs and 45 RBI in 119 games at Triple-A. He's expected to fill a full-time role in the middle infield for the Padres over the final month of the season, mixing in at both second base and shortstop. It's likely the 21-year-old will slot near the bottom of the order initially, but he profiles as a top-of-the-lineup candidate in the long term.