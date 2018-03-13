Padres' Luis Urias: Headed to minor-league camp
Urias was re-assigned to minor-league camp on Tuesday.
This comes as no surprise, as Urias only has 15 plate appearances under his belt at Triple-A. He hit .286/.394/.464 with a 6:5 K:BB in 28 spring at-bats, more than holding his own as a 20-year-old in big-league camp. True to form, he didn't hit a home run or steal a base. The 5-foot-9 second baseman has one of the best hit tools in the minors and should make his big-league debut this summer.
More News
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...