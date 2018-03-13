Urias was re-assigned to minor-league camp on Tuesday.

This comes as no surprise, as Urias only has 15 plate appearances under his belt at Triple-A. He hit .286/.394/.464 with a 6:5 K:BB in 28 spring at-bats, more than holding his own as a 20-year-old in big-league camp. True to form, he didn't hit a home run or steal a base. The 5-foot-9 second baseman has one of the best hit tools in the minors and should make his big-league debut this summer.