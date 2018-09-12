Padres' Luis Urias: Helped off field with leg injury
Urias was helped off the field in the eighth inning of Tuesday's game against the Mariners with an undisclosed left leg injury, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
He took an awkward step down the first base line in an effort to beat out a grounder and pulled up grabbing the back of his left leg. There is some speculation that it might have been a hamstring injury, but the fact he needed to be helped off the field obviously isn't a good sign. He was 1-for-4 with a strikeout before exiting.
