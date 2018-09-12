Urias was helped off the field in the eighth inning of Tuesday's game against the Mariners with an undisclosed left leg injury, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

He took an awkward step down the first base line in an effort to beat out a grounder and pulled up grabbing the back of his left leg. There is some speculation that it might have been a hamstring injury, but the fact he needed to be helped off the field obviously isn't a good sign. He was 1-for-4 with a strikeout before exiting.