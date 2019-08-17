Padres' Luis Urias: Hitless out of leadoff spot
Urias went 0-for-4 in Friday's loss to the Phillies.
The 22-year-old was batting leadoff in the absence of Fernando Tatis Jr. (back), which Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune described as "the new normal" with Tatis likely done for the season. Even with the 0-fer, Urias is still batting .314/.442/.400 in August. He has shifted over to shortstop, opening up second base for Ty France.
