Urias went 0-for-4 in Friday's loss to the Phillies.

The 22-year-old was batting leadoff in the absence of Fernando Tatis Jr. (back), which Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune described as "the new normal" with Tatis likely done for the season. Even with the 0-fer, Urias is still batting .314/.442/.400 in August. He has shifted over to shortstop, opening up second base for Ty France.

