Urias was officially promoted as expected Tuesday.

The 21-year-old profiles as a future top-of-the-order bat with excellent contact ability and the ability to play a solid second base. His initial fantasy contributions will likely be limited to the batting average category, as he hit just eight homers and stole just two bases over the course of a full season with Triple-A El Paso. Still, the fact that he reaches the majors at age 21 after hitting .296/.398/.447 as the youngest qualified hitter in the Pacific Coast League is a strong indicator of his future potential. Carlos Asuaje was optioned to El Paso in a corresponding move.

