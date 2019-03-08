Urias (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Friday's spring game against the Athletics, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Urias has yet to return to game action since being scratched from Tuesday's contest due to general fatigue in both hamstrings. The 21-year-old is apparently close to returning to the lineup, but it's unsurprising the Padres have remained cautious with Urias as he battled hamstring issues throughout the last six months.