Urias went 4-for-5 with a home run, a pair of doubles, a walk and four runs for Triple-A El Paso in its 14-12 loss to Albuquerque on Sunday.

Four-hit performances are nothing new for Urias, who boasts arguably the best hit tool of any prospect in the minors, but the increased power he has displayed upon moving to the Pacific Coast League this season has been a pleasant surprise. After adding three extra-base knocks to his ledger Sunday, Urias' slugging percentage is now up .463, which is 83 points above the mark he posted in 2017 at Double-A San Antonio. Though the non-contending Padres don't have much urgency to push their top prospects through the system this season, Urias has earned a promotion based on merit and shouldn't have to wait too much longer to get a look in the big leagues with the trio of Jose Pirela, Freddy Galvis and Carlos Asuaje offering little impact at the middle-infield spots.