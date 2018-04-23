Padres' Luis Urias: Reaches base four times Sunday
Urias went 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks, two RBI and three runs Sunday for Triple-A El Paso in its 9-6 win over Las Vegas.
Urias has reached base in seven straight contests and now sports a .269/.372/.373 line through 78 plate appearances. The batting average is actually something of a disappointment considering Urias has hit no worse than .290 at any stop in the minors, but his 10:15 BB:K suggests that he's still taking a solid approach at the plate.The second baseman shouldn't be expected to offer much juice in the home-run or stolen-base categories, but his impressive hit tool could make him a mainstay near the top of the order for the Padres once he gets the call to the majors.
